Rutgers football recruiting – Connor Howes has had a big spring

Rutgers football offered Connor Howes last week, getting officially involved with an offensive lineman whose recruitment shows no signs of slowing down.

The offer from Rutgers for Howes came on May 9, the same day he was also offered by Ole Miss. Late last week, he scheduled official visits for June to both Arkansas and North Carolina State

His offer list now includes Arkansas, UCF, FAU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Troy and USF. He was selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

An interesting twist, he is being trained by former Rutgers football offensive lineman Marcus Applefield, who played in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was a multi-year starter at Rutgers at right guard and both offensive tackle positions:

3-star OL Connor Howes is here at the US Army combine in Orlando. All of 6-5.5, 295 pounds. Has 5 offers but that should get to double digits sooner than later…https://t.co/YfZ7XKFHSX @SDSports @ArmyBowlCombine @USArmyBowl @ConnorHowes65 pic.twitter.com/f0LHTXkDaU — EdOBrien247 (@EdOBrienCFB) March 16, 2024

In the 247Sports Composite, Howes is a four-star and the No. 30 offensive tackle in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire