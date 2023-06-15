Rutgers football recruiting: Connecticut three-star Will Black adds his twelfth Power Five offer

Three-star offensive lineman Will Black from Connecticut was offered by Rutgers football on Wednesday night. For Black, it now makes an even dozen offers from Power Five programs.

An impressive 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, Black projects as not just one of the top offensive tackles in the Northeast region but likely the nation. He plays for Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT) and is a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

He holds a number of top offers from programs like Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech among others. He is a three-star recruit according to On3.

Black posted about the offer on social media on Wednesday night, tagging Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano:

The 2024 class is off to a strong start for Rutgers and is currently top 25 in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports.

Two commits are currently slated to play the offensive line from the 2024 class:

Raynor Andrews (a three-star offensive lineman from Miami, FL)

Kenny Jones(a three-star offensive lineman from Delran, N.J.)

