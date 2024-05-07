Rutgers football’s recruiting class is on the rise in the national rankings

Following the Friday commitment of North Carolina athlete Isaiah DeLoatch, Rutgers moved up in the national recruiting rankings.

It is in large part due to the De Loatch commitment that Rutgers went up in the rankings. Prior to his verbal, DeLoatch was an unranked recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals.

Following his commitment, both sites gave him three stars and made him a top-20 player in North Carolina in the class of 2025. DeLoatch is the No. 15 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 57 linebacker prospect per 247Sports.

With his commitment, Rutgers now has eight commitments in their class and have moved up three spots over the past three days in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Rutgers now has the No. 28 class nationally.

The highest-ranked recruit in the class for Rutgers is four-star Talibi Kaba from Hillside, New Jersey.

Kaba is the No. 165 recruit in the nation and is listed as an athlete by 247Sports.

