Rutgers football recruiting: Chris Hewitt Jr. previews Saturday visit for the Ohio State game

Rutgers football will be hosting Maryland athlete Chris Hewitt Jr. for Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

Hewitt is a 5-foot-11 athlete at Calvert Hall (Towson, Maryland). He holds an offer list that includes Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rutgers as well as several other Power Five programs.

Currently on a bye week, Rutgers hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday (12:00 PM ET, CBS). Rutgers is 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and is off to a strong start to the season.

The Scarlet Knights currently have four wins over Power Five opposition.

As for Hewitt, his unofficial visit over the weekend is an important one, he says.

“I wanted to visit Rutgers so I could keep a connection with the coaches and build a relationship with them,” Hewitt told Rutgers Wire. “The way that coach Schiano really cares (and) the way that the team reaches out to the recruits, giving them a chance to build the relationships with the coaches. “It really seems like a family to me, a school that’s definitely on the top of the list.”

As for a top five, Hewitt said he doesn’t have a timetable for releasing a list but one program is likely making that cut.

“Not yet but Rutgers is definitely in my top five,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt added that “Maryland and Penn State are up there as well” as likely to be in his top five.

