Rutgers football recruiting: Brookyln’s Caden Brown pulled in multiple Power Five offers this past week

One of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2024, Caden Brown is generating some impressive offers on the recruiting trail.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y), Brown is ranked a three-star by Rivals where he is also the fourth-ranked player in the state. Over the past week, Brown has received Power Five offers from Georgia Tech and Cincinnati.

He now holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia

Brown is a standout for Erasmus, one of the top programs in the tri-state region. They finished last season 11-2, winning their last 11 games.

Rutgers is recruiting Brown heavily along with his Erasmus Hall teammate Aaris Bethea.

A 6-foot-2, 250-pound interior defensive lineman, Bethea is being recruited by a number of the same programs as Brown. The duo of Bethea and Brown are considered one of the best pass rushing combos in the nation.

Erasmus Hall is a powerhouse program in New York football and has generated quite a strong recruiting pipeline to Rutgers over the years.

