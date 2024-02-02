Rutgers football recruiting: Bergen Catholic’s Anthony Morales gets an offer

Rutgers football sent out an offer to Bergen Catholic athlete Anthony Morales on Thursday.

The offer for Morales, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end, was as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO). His production last fall for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) was impressive.

Morales posted a career-high in total tackles (41), tackles for a loss (16.5) and sacks (6.5)..He also had an interception and two fumble recoveries for the state’s top team.

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers landed Bergan Catholic defensive back Kaj Sanders, a top-five recruit in New Jersey and a four-star player.

On Thursday, Morales posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) about the PWO offer:

After a great visit and conversation with Coach @GregSchiano , I’m truly blessed and honored to receive a PWO from Rutgers University @bccoachvito @CoachDrewRU @KinslerLatish pic.twitter.com/skws4ja7TN — Anthony Morales (@Anthonym7700) February 1, 2024

Morales is certainly an intriguing offer from Rutgers. Were the Scarlet Knights to land Morales, it would be another in-road to a program that has become the dominant force of New Jersey high school football.

Bergen Catholic finished the season 11-1 and as the consensus top team in New Jersey.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire