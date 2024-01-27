Rutgers football recruiting: 4-star Sharlandiin Strange is set to make his college commitment on Sunday

Sharlandiin Strange, a four-star defensive end from Pennsylvania, is set to announce his commitment on Sunday. Rutgers football is in his top five ahead of the announcement.

Cracking the ESPN 300 at No. 296, Strange is an outstanding prospect off the edge. He is a class of 2025 recruit from Cheltenham (Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Strange likely projects as a defensive end but could also potentially be an outside linebacker. Strange also plays as a tight end.

Last season in seven games, Strange had 42 total tackles, with six tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He is an explosive tackler who reads the game instinctually.

On January 11, Strange announced a top five that included Rutgers alongside Penn State, Pittsburgh and South Carolina. It appears that those five programs are the ones Strange will decide from on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire