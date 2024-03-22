Rutgers football recruit Renick Dorilas is transferring

Renick Dorilas, one of the top players in New Jersey and a Rutgers football recruit, is set to transfer for his final season of high school football.

Traditional powerhouse Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) is set to be the junior’s home next fall. Dorilas made the announcement on social media on Friday afternoon.

Dorilas spent his first three years of high school at Union (Union, New Jersey). Adding Dorilas is a big boost for a Don Bosco program that is looking to challenge Bergen Catholic this fall.

In 2023 as a junior, Dorilas had 40 tackles (including two tackles for a loss). He has two interceptions and four passes defended for Union.

A consensus three-star and a top-10 player in New Jersey according to Rivals, Dorilas recently announced a top-five that included Rutgers football.

In addition to Rutgers,the late-January cutdown from Dorilas also included Tennessee, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Dorilas was a frequent visitor at Rutgers this fall, attending several home games.

