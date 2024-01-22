Rutgers football recruit Justin Kaye gets a Big Ten PWO offer

New Jersey offensive lineman Justin Kaye got a third Big Ten offer last week. The Rutgers football recruit is among the top uncommitted players in the state.

The most recent school to enter Kaye’s recruitment is Northwestern. The Wildcats join Penn State and Rutgers in making Kaye a Priority Walk On (PWO) offer.

In addition, Kaye holds offers from Long Island and New Hampshire. He is a member of the 2024 class.

He is a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey) and is an outstanding student.

Kaye has been a regular visitor at Rutgers since the fall. He is a high school teammate ofJaelyne Matthews, a four-star offensive tackle from Toms River North.

Kaye will be taking an official visit to Stony Brook on the weekend of January 26.

He was offered by Rutgers in early October following a visit to campus for a 52-3 win over Wagner.

