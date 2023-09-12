Rutgers football recruit Jaelyne Matthews de-commits from Penn State

Jaelyene Matthews de-committed from Penn State on Tuesday afternoon. The four-star offensive lineman from New Jersey received his first offer from Rutgers football as a freshman.

Matthews is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and is the starting offensive tackle for Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.) Last year he was invited to participate in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game, a prestigious national high school all-star game that airs on ESPN.

He is 6-foot-6 and 300-pounds and also plays as a defensive tackle. He moves very well and gets into the second level with relative ease.

His combination of strength, bend and footwork is impressive.

He holds offers from Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State in addition to Rutgers.

Matthews posted the news on Tuesday afternoon via his social media:

Matthews committed to Penn State in January following an unofficial visit.

He has been a visitor to Rutgers on multiple occasions.

