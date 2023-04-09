Rutgers football recruit Gavin Grover set to announce his top three

Gavin Grover is set to cut down his recruiting list this week as the Ohio tight end is nearing a possible decision in his recruitment.

A three-star tight end from Olentangy High School (Lewis Center, OH), Grover had 42 catches for 359 yards with two touchdowns. He holds Power Five offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

On Sunday, Grover announced that he will be cutting his list down to three programs. A decision on his college choice could be coming sometime after that, marking an end to his official recruitment.

Happy Easter 🐰 big announcement coming soon in the next few days! @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @On3Recruits — Gavin Grover (@GavinGrover87) April 9, 2023

Grover recently visited Rutgers, a program that seems to be doing well in his recruitment. It is unclear if the Scarlet Knights will be making the cut but the program seems to have done a nice job of getting involved in his recruitment.

“It was great. I really enjoyed meeting the coaches face to face and really learning what they’re about,” Grover told Rutgers Wire in early April. “Their culture is fantastic in how they get their guys to buy in.”

