Rutgers football recruit Derek Zammit is now a four-star quarterback

Derek Zammit is now a four-star quarterback, following a recent recruiting update from 247Sports. A long-time Rutgers football recruit, Zammit is now ranked as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation.

Offered by Rutgers football last summer during an event for underclassmen, Zammit is a class of 2026 prospect from DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey). The 247Sports update has him as the fourth-best player in New Jersey in his class.

He is the No. 221 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 16 quarterback in the class.

In addition to Rutgers, Zammit has been offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Mississippi State, South Florida and Syracuse among others.

At a listed 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Zammit is a good presence in the pocket. He has quick feet and steps up well, buying him time when pressure comes in off the edge.

His arm strength is impressive. So to is his ability to improvise in the pocket.

He will be attending the Under Armour camp on May 5 when it comes to New Jersey.

