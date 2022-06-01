Rutgers football recruit Dante Barone set to decide on Wednesday night

Dante Barone, an H-back recruit and a versatile athlete, is set to make his college choice on Wednesday night. The class of 2023 prospect was offered by Rutgers football last week.

Barone plays defensive line and tight end at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.). He was offered last week by Rutgers football as an H-back.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Barone is ranked a 3-star according to 247Sports. He is the No. 19 player in New Jersey in the 247Sports Composite.

Last week, Barone talked to RutgersWire about the offer. It came after spending time on campus and interacting with the Scarlet Knights coaching staff.

“I love the program and everything that it preaches, I feel like Rutgers football is definitely going to be at the top of the Big Ten,” Barone said in his interview with RutgersWire.

Also last week, Logan Blake, a three-star tight end prospect, committed to Rutgers. Blake is another standout at Hun.

He became the fifth commitment and third New Jersey player committed to Rutgers football in the class of 2023.

Also from the Hun is Jacob Allen, a four-star offensive lineman who is part of the 2022 recruiting class. Allen was selected to the All-American Bowl and was the top player in New Jersey in the previous recruiting class.

This year’s top recruit in New Jersey, Chase Bisontis, has Rutgers in his final five. He broke down his recruitment in a recent interview with RutgersWire.

Barone was scheduled for an official visit to Illinois in early June.