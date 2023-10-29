Rutgers football is receiving multiple votes in this week’s AP Top 25

For a second straight week, Rutgers football is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The Scarlet Knights’ strong start to the season is being rewarded.

At 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten), Rutgers is bowl-eligible and has beaten four teams in the Power Five. On Saturday afternoon, they will host No. 3 Ohio State at SHI Stadium (12:00 PM ET, CBS).

Last week, Rutgers also received two votes in the AP Top 25. They are one of eight teams to receive votes that placed outside the top 25.

Despite being on a bye this past week, Rutgers made a move in the ESPN FPI rankings as well. Rutgers moved up two spots and is now No. 44 in the ESPN rankings.

These are little victories and moments for Rutgers as they look to achieve viability in the Big Ten and the toughest division in college football.

Rutgers did not receive any votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll but three Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll’s top 10. All three of those teams (No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State) are in the East division of the Big Ten.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire