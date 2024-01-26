Rutgers football: Qyaeir Price signed with Delaware out of the transfer portal

Qyaeir Price committed to the University of Delaware on Thursday. The former Rutgers football had entered the transfer portal in December.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Price came to Rutgers as a defensive lineman but switched to tight end this past offseason. Price played his high school ball at DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey) and originally committed to Syracuse before flipping Rutgers football.

He appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2022 but didn’t see any action this past season for the Scarlet Knights. Price leaves the program with three years of eligibility as he joins the Fighting Blue Hens.

While in high school, Price helped the DePaul Catholic Spartans to a 10-3 record and an NJSIAA Non-Public B title game appearance in 2021. He finished his senior season with 106 tackles, 35.5 tackles-for-loss, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Also, Price captured NJ.com New Jersey Defensive Player of the Year, Super Football Conference Player of the Year, and United White Division Player of the Year during his senior season.

On Wednesday, Rutgers football also lost former defensive lineman Stanley Dennis II to Sacred Heart University as he joins Sacred Heart with two years of eligibility.

