How Rutgers football pulls off 4th-quarter comeback to beat Michigan State, improve to 5-2

PISCATAWAY – There are crazy, momentum-shifting, wild football games, and then there’s what took place Saturday at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers football transformed what had been a disappointing showing into a stirring, potentially season-saving comeback.

And just like that, the Scarlet Knights pulled off a win that seemed highly unlikely.

Greg Schiano’s team overcame an 18-point deficit with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Michigan State, 27-24.

Rutgers improved to 5-2 for the season and is now one win away from bowl eligibility.

Kyle Monangai ran for 148 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown in a heroic performance for the Scarlet Knights.

Here are three reasons Rutgers beat Michigan State:

1. Gutsy performance by the Scarlet Knights

Say what you want about Michigan State, which is obviously having a down year. But that was about as gutsy and as hard fought a win as any Rutgers fan could expect from the Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans were up 24-6. A huge portion of the crowd had already gone home, escaping the terrible conditions.

All the air seemed like it had been sucked out of the stadium in what looked destined for a terrible Rutgers loss.

But the Scarlet Knights put turned everything around in the fourth quarter, simply playing tougher than Michigan State.

2. Rutgers capitalizes on big opportunities to ignite comeback

The first big play came early in the fourth quarter when Michigan State fumbled a punt and Aaron Young recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that made it a nine-point game.

At the time? It seemed like too little, too late.

It was anything but.

Rutgers forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at its own 27 with 12:15 to go in the fourth quarter.

It marched down the field with the help of some tough runs by Monangai. The drive ended with Wimsatt throwing a beautiful four-yard pass to Isaiah Washington in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that made it 24-19.

Rutgers then went for two points and converted to make it a three-point game.

Thomas Amankwaa then then recovered the ensuing kickoff for Rutgers and Monangai needed one play, with another tough run from 21 yards out for a touchdown that made it 27-24 (it was a bad snap on the PAT so Rutgers didn’t go up by four).

Still, the Scarlet Knights held a three-point lead. They then managed to do what they needed to do to hold onto it.

3. Kyle Monangai’s performance

The Don Bosco product has come up so much of this season, but nothing more than what he did on Saturday.

With former Rutgers running back and Kansas City Chiefs star Isiah Pacheco in attendance, Monangai rans with the toughness and physicality of Pacheco.

Monangai kept drives going. He moved the pile. He picked up big first downs.

What a day from the New Jersey product who was underrecruited coming out of high school, stayed with the program and has become one of the top running backs in the Big Ten.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: How Scarlet Knights beat Michigan State