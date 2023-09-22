Can Rutgers football pull off an upset of No. 2 Michigan? Here are 3 keys

PISCATAWAY – Two years ago, Rutgers football went into Michigan Stadium and put a scare into the Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights pulled to within seven points early in the fourth quarter, they shut down a formidable Michigan rushing attack and showed plenty of competitiveness in the eventual 20-13 loss.

Can Rutgers pull off a similar performance this time around?

Greg Schiano’s team will play No. 2 Michigan on Saturday at The Big House (noon, Big Ten Network) looking to put up another fight against the Wolverines.

And to do that, it could benefit from a similar formula from 2021.

Whether this season’s game looks more like the one from two years ago or last season’s 52-17 blowout Michigan victory at SHI Stadium remains to be seen, but so far this season Rutgers has played better on both sides of the ball than it did a year ago.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, left, talks with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the field before an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Here are three keys for the Scarlet Knights to give themselves a chance of an upset victory:

1. Stop the run

Michigan has two formidable running backs in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards – Corum leads the Wolverines with 254 rushing yards on 37 carries (6.9 yards per attempt).

It’ll be a good test for a stout Rutgers run defense that’s given up just 69.7 yards on the ground per game so far, good for 11th in the nation.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is coming off a rough game against Bowling Green where he threw three interceptions. It was a sloppy offensive performance by the Wolverines.

But if those problems persist against Rutgers on Saturday and the Scarlet Knights defense can contain Michigan’s running game, the Wolverines will have trouble moving the ball and putting together long drives.

Michigan’s ground game is a strength. Rutgers has the ability to negate that.

2. Get takeaways

The Wolverines currently have the top scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 5.3 points per game during their 3-0 start. Michigan’s defense is loaded with talent and size.

Rutgers’ offense is better than it was last season, but moving the ball consistently on Saturday is going to be a major challenge.

The Scarlet Knights’ defense could help that by getting takeaways and potentially creating some short fields for quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and the offense to work with.

Again, Michigan was sloppy last week offensively. It was turnover prone.

For Rutgers to have a chance at pulling off a victory, it’s going to need to create those opportunities and take advantage of them when they come.

3. Don’t turn the ball over

While Rutgers needs to force takeaways, it can’t afford to turn it over itself.

Wimsatt has done well this season with that, one of just two starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten (the other is Penn State’s Drew Allar) to not throw an interception so far this season.

The Scarlet Knights can’t give Michigan free opportunities – whether it’s via Wimsatt throwing an interception or fumbling the ball away.

Rutgers, which is 10-1 since 2020 when not committing a turnover in a game, needs to protect the ball as much as it can and win the turnover battle.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers vs Michigan: 3 keys for Scarlet Knights upset