What Rutgers football players made the Big Ten’s defense and special teams?

A total of eight Rutgers football players were named to the All-Big Ten teams for defense and special teams. The announcement, made by the Big Ten, includes both the coach and media selections.

It is a sign of significant progress that eight players were selected to the all-Big Ten teams on defense and special teams. Last year, three players made the list (one on defense, two on special teams).

This year, seven Rutgers players made the all-Big Ten list and one made special teams.

Rutgers is 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) and has a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014.

Scroll down and check out what eight Rutgers players made the all-Big Ten teams for defense and special teams!

DL Mayan Ahanotu

It's a Scarlet Knight ball ‼️@RFootball gets the ball back 😤 pic.twitter.com/T8witoECcB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Honorable Mention (media)

DB Flip Dixon

Honorable Mention (media)

LB Deion Jennings

Deion Jennings, Sam Brown and John Stone spent the day at @CampbellSoupCo learning about the company and opportunities available to them after 🏈 Campbell's is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey and has been connecting people through food they love for over 150 years! #Jersey pic.twitter.com/rSj7EzYXtq — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) May 26, 2023

Honorable Mention (media)

DL Aaron Lewis

This Rutgers defense. Aaron Lewis wasn’t kidding. pic.twitter.com/4rKxTqbrh0 — Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) September 3, 2023

Honorable Mention (coaches and media)

DB Robert Longerbeam

Hell of an out of phase play against MHJ by Robert Longerbeam pic.twitter.com/ZB4B0qcTYx — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 4, 2023

Honorable Mention (media)

DB Max Melton

Honorable Mention (coaches and media)

PK Jai Patel

Third Team (media)

Honorable Mention (coaches)

LB Mohamed Toure

Honorable Mention (coaches and media)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire