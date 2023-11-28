Advertisement

What Rutgers football players made the Big Ten’s defense and special teams?

Kristian Dyer
·2 min read

A total of eight Rutgers football players were named to the All-Big Ten teams for defense and special teams. The announcement, made by the Big Ten, includes both the coach and media selections.

It is a sign of significant progress that eight players were selected to the all-Big Ten teams on defense and special teams. Last year, three players made the list (one on defense, two on special teams).

This year, seven Rutgers players made the all-Big Ten list and one made special teams.

Rutgers is 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) and has a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014.

Scroll down and check out what eight Rutgers players made the all-Big Ten teams for defense and special teams!

DL Mayan Ahanotu

Honorable Mention (media)

DB Flip Dixon

Honorable Mention (media)

LB Deion Jennings

Honorable Mention (media)

DL Aaron Lewis

Honorable Mention (coaches and media)

DB Robert Longerbeam

Honorable Mention (media)

DB Max Melton

Honorable Mention (coaches and media)

PK Jai Patel

Third Team (media)

Honorable Mention (coaches)

LB Mohamed Toure

Honorable Mention (coaches and media)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire