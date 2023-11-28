What Rutgers football players made the Big Ten’s defense and special teams?
A total of eight Rutgers football players were named to the All-Big Ten teams for defense and special teams. The announcement, made by the Big Ten, includes both the coach and media selections.
It is a sign of significant progress that eight players were selected to the all-Big Ten teams on defense and special teams. Last year, three players made the list (one on defense, two on special teams).
This year, seven Rutgers players made the all-Big Ten list and one made special teams.
Rutgers is 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) and has a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014.
Scroll down and check out what eight Rutgers players made the all-Big Ten teams for defense and special teams!
DL Mayan Ahanotu
It's a Scarlet Knight ball ‼️@RFootball gets the ball back 😤 pic.twitter.com/T8witoECcB
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023
Honorable Mention (media)
DB Flip Dixon
DIVING INT @RFootball 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F1jJlOrdnS
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023
Honorable Mention (media)
LB Deion Jennings
Deion Jennings, Sam Brown and John Stone spent the day at @CampbellSoupCo learning about the company and opportunities available to them after 🏈
Campbell's is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey and has been connecting people through food they love for over 150 years! #Jersey pic.twitter.com/rSj7EzYXtq
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) May 26, 2023
Honorable Mention (media)
DL Aaron Lewis
This Rutgers defense. Aaron Lewis wasn’t kidding. pic.twitter.com/4rKxTqbrh0
— Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) September 3, 2023
Honorable Mention (coaches and media)
DB Robert Longerbeam
Hell of an out of phase play against MHJ by Robert Longerbeam pic.twitter.com/ZB4B0qcTYx
— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 4, 2023
Honorable Mention (media)
DB Max Melton
ANOTHER interception for @melton_max. 🤯
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/v4ddUfb5tc
— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 25, 2023
Honorable Mention (coaches and media)
PK Jai Patel
The Scarlet Knights are on the board thanks to this FG by @JaiPatel44. 🤩
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/Ouw6WBnnh9
— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 25, 2023
Third Team (media)
Honorable Mention (coaches)
LB Mohamed Toure
Toure came to play. 💯@mohamed_1k x @RFootball
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/fdZSnDbTMP
— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 4, 2023
Honorable Mention (coaches and media)