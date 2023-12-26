Rutgers football Pinstripe Bowl Week live updates: Tour of 9/11 Memorial serves as poignant trip

NEW YORK – As the Rutgers football team winds down its practices ahead of Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, the Scarlet Knights are also spending some time touring Manhattan and participating in several team events.

Follow here throughout the week leading up to Thursday's bowl game vs. the Miami Hurricanes as we bring you the sights and sounds of the Scarlet Knights' time in New York as well as everything else you need to know.

Rutgers football visits 9/11 Memorial in NYC

On Tuesday that included a tour of the One World Observatory and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, a meaningful and poignant trip for a team that includes multiple players from the tri-state area.

“It’s a really powerful place,” said wide receiver Christian Dremel, who grew up in Caldwell and attended Don Bosco Prep.

Every year on Sept. 11, coach Greg Schiano discusses the events of that day in 2001 and educates his players on the importance of honoring and remembering those who were lost.

The Rutgers University football team toured the One World Observatory and 9/11 Memorial and Museum in Manhattan on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Scarlet Knights will play Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28.

Schiano in 2001 was in the first season of his first stint with the Scarlet Knights. He’s previously talked about being able to see the smoke from Ground Zero from the practice fields at Rutgers.

“I think it’s extremely important to never forget,” Dremel said. “I think Coach Schiano does a great job with that. A lot of guys on our team, whether they’re not from this area or if they were born a little bit later, Coach every year when 9/11 comes, he takes his time to really explain it to us and talk about it. Which is I think is special and important.”

On a clear day, the One World Observatory offers 360-degree views from the highest point in New York City, but on Tuesday clouds and fog removed any visibility 100 floors up.

Still, it was a unique experience for the players.

“Even though you couldn’t see, you knew how high up you were,” said left tackle Hollin Pierce, a Trenton native. “This whole scenery, it’s very deep. Just remembering that time. It’s a really deep moment in history that’s happened. You just take it in and appreciate where you are today and how fortunate you are.”

It was one of several team events the Pinstripe Bowl has hosted this week – both Rutgers and Miami attended the Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Monday.

FILLING THE PIPELINE 5 takeaways from Rutgers football's 2024 recruiting class

“It’s been great,” Pierce said. “All of us together, during the holidays as well, it’s just nice. We’re bonding. Just everyday we’re doing events with each other. It’s just a really good bonding time, getting to know your teammates you haven’t really been able to talk to as much. It’s been great.”

And for players like Pierce and Dremel, who grew up close to Yankee Stadium, Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl offers another unique opportunity to play in a bowl game so close to home.

Dremel said the first professional sporting event he attended was at Yankee Stadium at 6 years old with his grandfather, who will be attending the Pinstripe Bowl.

“I’ve got a lot of family coming to the game,” Dremel said. “I’m excited. I know the whole team’s excited.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football live updates: Pinstripe Bowl Week 2023 in NYC