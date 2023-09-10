Rutgers football: A pair of four-star commits visit for game against Temple

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — There was a healthy turnout of recruits for Saturday night’s game against Temple, this despite massive and violent thunderstorms that struck the area two hours before the game.

Rutgers football currently has the No. 34 recruiting class in the nation. It features several four-star recruits, including defensive back Kaj Sanders and tight end K.J. Duff.

Sanders and Duff were in attendance on Saturday night.

Bold denotes a player committed to Rutgers. Below are the recruits who were att Rutgers football for the game:

Kory Brown

Eidan Buchanan

Renick Dorilas

K.J. Duff

Kaj Sanders

A.J. Surace

Gabriel Winowich

Interesting that Duff, Sanders, Surace and Winowich have been att both games this year.

Bold denotes a Rutgers football commit:

