Rutgers is the football opportunity Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller wanted. Here’s why

PISCATAWAY – Dymere Miller sought a new opportunity, a new program where he could continue to develop and increase his chances to play at the next level.

After a stellar career at Monmouth, Miller found that new opportunity 40 miles up Route 18.

Rutgers offered just what he was looking for.

“I’m nothing but blessed to have this opportunity,” Miller said.

The Scarlet Knights needed him.

Miller announced his decision to transfer to Rutgers in December, giving Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense another weapon with elite speed and big-play ability.

Monmouth receiver Dymere Miller picks up yardage during a 28-26 loss to Elon on Oct. 211, 2023 in Elon, North Carolina.

Ciarrocca was impressed by what he saw from Miller in Rutgers’ first few spring practices.

“We really liked his skillset when we watched his film from Monmouth,” Ciarrocca said. “In the first two practices, he might be even a little better than I was thinking on the film. I’m just really excited to get a chance to work with him. He’s an excellent young man, he’s worked really hard since he’s gotten here, he’s really taken to the program and you can tell the other guys really like him.”

Dymere Miller's prolific career at Monmouth

Miller's addition bolstered Rutgers' wide receiver corps, which needs to replace JaQuae Jackson and Isaiah Washington, both of whom are hoping for NFL opportunities and participated in the Scarlet Knights' Pro Day last week.

Miller was a standout at Monmouth, where last season he set a program record with 90 catches for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also led the FCS in receiving yards per game with 117.5.

Miller relished his time with the Hawks.

“It was amazing,” Miller said. “I appreciate that every single day, because it helped me get to where I’m at now. They did nothing but great things for me. I just sought another opportunity to help me get to the next level.”

Now Dymere Miller will have chance to showcase his skills with Rutgers football

That means getting to prove himself in the Big Ten.

“Definitely coming from the FCS level – obviously the FCS isn’t the FBS, people think you’re not capable to do up here what you did there,” Miller said. “Being able to come up here and show that I can do what I did down there up here is amazing.”

With Rutgers, Miller will be under the tutelage of wide receivers coach Dave Brock, who coached elite NFL wide receivers during his time with the Atlanta Falcons, including Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Miller said he wanted to put himself in good position to make it to the NFL so he can take care of his family, including his young daughter.

“Just talking to the coaches and having coaches who know how to get to the next level,” Miller said. “I’ve got coaches in that room like Brock and Coach (John) Perry, they’ve coached at that next level. They know exactly what they’re talking about and they know exactly what you need to do to get there.”

And going up against a defense that last season was among the best in the country?

That’s provided a good test already.

“Obviously this is a veteran defense that played with each other, played a lot of ball against a lot of good players,” Miller said. “They’re not doing nothing but helping me going against them every single day, with a veteran defense. Obviously Rutgers has been a top defense the last couple years, so being around them, playing against them, it’s making me better.”

