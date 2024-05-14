Rutgers football offers New York tight end Miron Gurman

Rutgers football offered Miron Gurman on Monday night, becoming the first Power Five offer for the tight end from New York.

Gurman, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end from Spencerport High School (Spencerport, New York), sees Rutgers join a recruitment that also includes Buffalo, UConn and Toledo. Strong and athletic, Gurman lines up as a tight end and a defensive. He also plays as a forward on the varsity basketball team.

The class of 2025 recruit is also fielding interest from Penn State and Syracuse among others. He was at the annual spring game for Penn State in April.

Gurman also attended the Rutgers spring game last month.

A very strong blocker, Gurman is a match-up nightmare down the field at the high school level. He is a solid route runner who has good hands.

Strength wise, he is already impressive.

On Monday night, Gurman tweeted about the offer from Rutgers

Praise God, I’m Blessed to Say I have Received an offer from the University Of Rutgers! #CHOP pic.twitter.com/RR0vfUUNUL — Miron Gurman (@MironGurman) May 14, 2024

Gurman will be taking an official visit to UConn in June.

