Rutgers football offers West Virginia verbal Cameron Calhoun

Rutgers football sent out an offer on Thursday to Cameron Calhoun, a three-star cornerback from Ohio. The talented defensive back committed to West Virginia in March.

Calhoun has a strong and impressive offer list that includes Power Five programs Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Purdue and Vanderbilt as well as West Virginia…and now Rutgers.

The cornerback tweeted about the offer on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back had a strong junior season for Winton Woods (Cincinnati, OH). The Warriors went 13-3 last season.

Calhoun very much fits the mold for the prototype that Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano likes in his cornerback. He boasts good size and length for the Rutgers scheme.

Rutgers football currently has five commits in the class of 2023 headlined by two top 10 players in New Jersey (four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone).

Last Saturday, Rutgers verbal Yazeed Haynes, a three-star from Pennsylvania, won the MVP award at the Rivals camp in Philadelphia.

Last week, Rutgers pulled in commitments from two athletes, Davoun Fuse (Washington; Washington, PA) and Deondre Johnson (Newburgh Free Academy; Newburgh, N.Y.)