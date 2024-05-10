Rutgers football offers U.S. Army All-American four-star offensive lineman Connor Howes

Connor Howes, an offensive lineman from Florida, was among the latest offers to go out from Rutgers football this week. He is an elite offensive lineman and one of the top tackle prospects in the nation.

A four-star offensive lineman from Saint Cloud High School (Saint Cloud, Florida), Howes is a member of the class of 2025. On Thursday, he pulled in his first Big Ten offer from Rutgers).

Already a part of the roster for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, he checks in at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds.

A four-star in the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 30 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 47 recruit in Florida in his class.

He currently holds offers from Arkansas, UCF, FAU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Troy and USF among others.

The rebuilding of the offensive line for Rutgers took a big turn last year with the hiring of Pat Flaherty. An offensive line coach in the NFL for two decades, Flaherty won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

He was influential in turning Shaun O’Hara, a former Rutgers offensive lineman, into an All-Pro.

Following the offer from Rutgers, Howes posted about it on social media:

Rutgers currently has the No. 29 recruiting class in the nation, and it features two commits from Florida.

Last fall, three-star quarterback Sean Ashenfelder (offered by UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia) was the first commit for Rutgers. This spring, three-star defensive lineman Jyon Simon (who had a final six that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia.) became the second recruit from Florida to commit to Rutgers.

