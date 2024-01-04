Rutgers football offers transfer portal punter Ryan James Leavy

Ryan James Leavy, who entered the transfer portal last week, has been offered by Rutgers football. Leavy is a punter who has spent the previous four seasons at Furman.

The offer is as a Preferred Walk On according to a source familiar with the situation. Rutgers sent out the offer to Leavy on Tuesday night. He entered the portal on Dec. 11 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, he averaged 41.0 yards per punt. Of his 126 punts, 45 of them landed inside the 20-yard line. Only nine resulted in a touchback.

In Week 2, a 47-21 loss at South Carolina, Leavy had seven punts and averaged 45.0 yards per punt.

Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University @RFootball pic.twitter.com/NLqCDYv0Bn — Ryan James Leavy (@rjleavy11) January 2, 2024

Furman finished the season 10-3 and advanced to the second round of the FBS playoffs.

This fall was the first game action for Flynn Appleby, who was a redshirt last season as he adjusted to college football from Australian Rules football. The Aussie settled in nicely and was solid for Rutgers.

On the season, Appleby averaged 39.6 yards per punt. In the Pinstripe Bowl win against Miami, Appleby averaged 40.7 yards per punt on three punts.

