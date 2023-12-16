Rutgers football offers Talibi Kaba this week

On Thursday, Rutgers offered New Jersey athlete Talibi Kaba, getting involved early in a recruitment that appears poised to blow up.

The class of 2025 prospect plays his high school football at Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey). He is a 6-foot-3, 203-pound athlete who projects at multiple positions at the next level.

Kaba is turning into a strong national recruit, holding offers from Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kent State, Temple and now Rutgers. In November, he took an unofficial visit to Miami,

At Hillside, he played both wide receiver and linebacker.

Kaba posted about the offer from Rutgers on X, the social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter:

Rutgers is currently putting its finishing touches on a recruiting class that is very solid. Several members of the 2024 recruiting class are on campus this weekend for visits.

Offensive linemen Kenny Jones and Carter Kadow are on official visits this weekend. Defensive end Farrel Gnago, a Kent State commit who was offered this week by Rutgers, will be on campus for an official visit as well.

