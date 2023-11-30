Rutgers football offers Princeton offensive tackle Jalen Travis

Rutgers football has offered Princeton offensive tackle Jalen Travis, who entered the transfer portal last week.

The offer from Rutgers came earlier this week but Travis decided to hold onto the offer fro a few weeks. This past season, he was a Second-Team All-Ivy League selection. He has been a multi-year starter at Princeton and currently has one year of eligibility left.

At 6-foot-9 and 315 pounds, his size is certainly creating some intrigue in the transfer portal. He also has offers from Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State and South Carolina among others.

Travis is an athletic and long right tackle prospect. He would certainly fit in well in the Big Ten.

Rutgers has rebuilt their offensive line nicely. This year, three offensive linemen were selected to the All-Big Ten honors (guard Bryan Felter, offensive tackle Hollin Pierce, center Gus Zilinskas).

Blessed to have received an offer from Rutgers! pic.twitter.com/D5AMhSSRRl — Jalen Travis (@TravisWJalen) November 29, 2023

In 2022, no Rutgers offensive linemen were named all-Big Ten.

The difference has been the addition of Pat Flaherty to the staff. With 20 years of NFL experience and two Super Bowl rings as offensive line coach of the New York Giants, few staff in the country can boast a positional coach with this type of resume.

Flaherty’s thumbprint is being seen in the upgraded performance of the players who rotate along the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire