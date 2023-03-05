Rutgers football offers Ohio four-star offensive lineman WIlliam Satterwhite

Rutgers football officially got in the mix on Saturday for William Satterwhite

Satterwhite is a standout offensive lineman at Archbishop Holban (Akron, OH). He is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman who is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite.

He is ranked the No. 15 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 7 player in Ohio in the class of 2024.

He is a prominent national recruit with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Wake Forest and West Virginia among others.

Satterwhite tweeted about the offer on Saturday morning, tagging Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano on the post:

The 2024 Rutgers football recruiting class is off to a solid start with three commitments already in place. In November, three-star offensive lineman Kenny Jones from southern New Jersey became the first verbal to the class.

Then in January, four-star running back Gabriel Winowich from Michigan committed after taking a visit to the program. In early February, A.J. Surace also committed to the Big Ten program.

Surace, out of Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.) is a three-star quarterback and the top-ranked quarterback from New Jersey.

