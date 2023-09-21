Rutgers football offers Lugard Edokpayi II, who is blowing up on the recruiting trail

Rutgers football is the latest program to offer Lugard Edokpayi II, who is having a scorching September and seeing his recruitment really take off. By next week, the entirety of Power Five football will likely have offered Edokpayi.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end from Bishop McNamara (Forest Hills, Maryland), Edokpayi is having a very strong start to the season. He is a member of the 2024 class.

Edokpayi counts recent offers from Rutgers, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Cal, Virginia, Virginia Tech and UAB among others – all in this month. Virginia was the first Power Five offer in his recruitment.

He also plays basketball.

His film screams of tremendous athleticism. While still very raw, Edokpayi has a lot of tools to work and some great natural size.

Rutgers good currently has the No. 37 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.

Rutgers has one commit from this class from Maryland. Matthew Ogunniyi, a three-star athlete from Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Upper Marlboro) committed to Rutgers in May.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire