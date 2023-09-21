Rutgers football offers Lugard Edokpayi II, who is blowing up on the recruiting trail
Rutgers football is the latest program to offer Lugard Edokpayi II, who is having a scorching September and seeing his recruitment really take off. By next week, the entirety of Power Five football will likely have offered Edokpayi.
A 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end from Bishop McNamara (Forest Hills, Maryland), Edokpayi is having a very strong start to the season. He is a member of the 2024 class.
Edokpayi counts recent offers from Rutgers, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Cal, Virginia, Virginia Tech and UAB among others – all in this month. Virginia was the first Power Five offer in his recruitment.
He also plays basketball.
His film screams of tremendous athleticism. While still very raw, Edokpayi has a lot of tools to work and some great natural size.
Rutgers Offered ‼️ #AGTG@CoachG_Calhoun @CoachHill__ @GregSchiano pic.twitter.com/jlh5GTzsQl
— Lugard Edokpayi II ✞ (@_Lugard3do) September 20, 2023
Rutgers good currently has the No. 37 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.
Rutgers has one commit from this class from Maryland. Matthew Ogunniyi, a three-star athlete from Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Upper Marlboro) committed to Rutgers in May.