Rutgers football offers four-star quarterback Bryce Jay Underwood, a member of the class of 2025

Bryce Jay Underwood pulled in an offer from Rutgers football this week, putting the Scarlet Knights in a steep competition for one of the best quarterback prospects in the nation.

A four-star recruit out of Belleville High School (Belleville, MI), Underwood is the No. 3 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite. Last season, he was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year.

In 2022, Underwood passed for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns; he also rushed for 632 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.

Rutgers football joins a recruitment that includes the likes of Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame and Ohio State among others.

Underwood tweeted about the offer on Sunday night:

EXTREMELY!!! Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/v3aPV44yCr — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) February 27, 2023

Rutgers is beginning to recruit Michigan more extensively. In the class of 2024, they landed four-star running back Gabriel Winowich, the second commit in this current recruiting class. They are also doing well with linebacker Montele Johnson, a three-star from Michigan.

Johnson holds Power Five offers from the likes of Boston College, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Purdue, Rutgers and West Virginia among others.

