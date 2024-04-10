Rutgers football offers four-star tight end JC Anderson from Illinois

JC Anderson was offered on Wednesday by Rutgers football, becoming the latest Power Five offer for the Illinois prospect.

A class of 2026 recruit, Anderson is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end from Mt. Zion (Mt. Zion, Illinois). He holds a strong national offer list that includes Baylor, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others.

Last year, Anderson had 30 catches for 307 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Rivals ranks him as a four-star tight end and the top player in Illinois in his class.

He is a multi-sport athlete, also playing as a forward or a center on Mt. Zion’s basketball team.

On Wednesday evening, Anderson tweeted about the offer from Rutgers:

Rutgers currently has four commits in their 2025 class, headlined by four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba, a top five player in New Jersey in this class.

Another high-profile commit for Rutgers is three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah, who held has offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech when he committed in February.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire