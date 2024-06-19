Rutgers football offers four-star recruit Kai Pritchard

This week, Rutgers football made a scholarship offer to four-star recruit Kai Pritchard.

The Donovan High School (Toms River, New Jersey) product is ranked by 247Sports as the fifth best offensive lineman in New Jersey in the 2026 class. Due to his impressive play, he has received offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, James Madison, and Kentucky. In total he has received offers from 13 schools.

For Rutgers, their interest comes as no surprise. Pritchard is one of the state’s top prospects and would help improve an offensive line that has shown encouraging signs of late. The key for head coach Greg Schiano will be convincing Pritchard that Rutgers is the best place for him to spend his college career.

Kai Pritchard ESPN Jr. 300 No. 189 striking the bag 💥 @kaipritchard6

This OL group is tough‼️ #UANext pic.twitter.com/Xtxtlg7rIj

— Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 5, 2024

While Pritchard has plenty of options to choose from, he seemed impressed during his talk with head coach Greg Schiano.

He then posted on Monday afternoon about the flurry of hand-written letters the Rutgers staff sent him.

The offer came while Pritchard attended the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Camp.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire