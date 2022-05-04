Rutgers football offers Florida three-star linebacker Abram Wright

Rutgers football offered Abram Wright this week, becoming the first Power Five program to extend an offer to the Florida linebacker.

The class of 2023 standout from Fleming Island had a tremendous junior season, registering 76 total tackles, seven sacks and an interception. He is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 99 prospect in Florida as well as the No. 59 linebacker in the nation.

In addition to Rutgers, his offer list includes Delaware, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee State, Troy and UT-Martin.

Fleming Island was 6-5 last season.

Wright tweeted about the recent offer from Rutgers on Tuesday night:

The 2023 recruiting class currently has three verbal commits, with two of the recruits currently top 10 players in New Jersey (four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone).

Related

Gov. Phil Murphy talks Rutgers football: 'Coach Schiano is a game-changer'

Three-star wide receiverYazeed Haynes of Pennsylvania recently received an offer from Big Ten rival Minnesota.