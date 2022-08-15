Rutgers football offers Florida offensive tackle Christopher Otto

Christopher Otto was offered by Rutgers football over the weekend. Otto plays offensive tackle and defensive line for Key West High School (Key West, FL).

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman holds Power Five offers from Duke, Florida State, Maryland, Purdue and Syracuse in addition to his most recent offer from Rutgers. He also holds some impressive offers from high-academic programs such as Princeton and Yale.

He is a class of 2023 prospect and is not currently ranked by either 247Sports or Rivals.

What stands out about Otto is not just his size and strength, but the way he moves. With long arms, Otto is able to simply push would-be defenders all over the field. But the fact that he moves well, can pull and gets into the second level very well is what stands out about his tape.

It is almost effortless from Otto.

Otto said that the Rutgers offer came on Saturday night:

I was able to talk to some of the @RFootball staff a night ago and I’m honored to say I’ve received an offer from them! pic.twitter.com/FG17dndXJ8 — Christopher Andre’ Otto (@Christo66767957) August 14, 2022

In many ways, his film is reminiscent of Dantae Chin, who was a late commitment in the class of 2022 from Florida. Both players move well and use their strength to finish their blocks.

Rutgers has made recruiting Florida a priority this recruiting cycle including three star commits Jason Duclona and Abram Wright, a standout linebacker.

Rutgers currently has four committed offensive linemen as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire