Rutgers football offers Florida defensive lineman

Joyn Simon was offered by Rutgers football on Sunday, marking yet another Power Five offer in the Florida defensive lineman’s recruitment.

At 6-foot-3 and 282 pounds, Simon already has some impressive size. He is coming off a standout season at Parker High School (Jacksonville, FL) where he had 17 total tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries.

Parker went 3-7 last year.

He currently holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Texas among others. Over the weekend, he was offered by USC and Rutgers.

On Sunday evening, Simon posted his offer from Rutgers football on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

Expanding the recruiting map and continuing to get talent from Florida has been a priority for head coach Greg Schiano over the past two years.

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers currently has seven commits from Florida. On Sunday night, they received a commitment from Edd Guerrier, a Florida running back who had an offer from Louisville.

A 5-foot-9 and 192-pound running back, Guerrier plays for Port Charlotte High School (Port Charlotte, FL). Last season as a junior, he averaged 7.7 yards per carry to finish with 1,450 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

