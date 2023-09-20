Rutgers football offers Don Bosco Prep standout Mikahi Allen

Rutgers football sent out an offer over the weekend to Mikahi Allen, who is one of the top underclassmen products in the state.

The safety prospect is a true freshman who is already making an impact for one of the top programs in the state. It has been a busy month for Allen, who also was offered by Virginia Tech and Penn State.

Allen also plays basketball for Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). He is listed at 6-foot-1, 209 pounds.

He tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Saturday:

I am proud and blessed to official announce my 1st offer from Rutgers University. @RFootball #rutgersfootball pic.twitter.com/zaZG7tR9jk — Mikahi Allen (@Mikahi_allen18) September 16, 2023

Rutgers beat Virginia Tech on Saturday, 35-16. The Scarlet Knights have improved to 3-0 and have beaten two Power Five teams in the process.

On Sunday morning, Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder committed to Rutgers following his unofficial visit with the program.

Currently, Rutgers has a very strong recruiting class that is ranked No. 37 in the nation by 247Sports. Four players in the class are from New Jersey including four-star defensive back Kaj Sanders.

Sanders was at Rutgers on Saturday for the win over Virginia Tech.

