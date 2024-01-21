Rutgers football offers dominant Connecticut offensive lineman Matty Augustine

Matty Augustine was offered by Rutgers football over the weekend, adding another Power Five offer for the impressive offensive tackle.

The class of 2025 prospect is coming off a very strong season at the Brunswick School (Greenwich, Connecticut). He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds with a frame that could easily handle more quality size.

The left tackle’s offer list is impressive and includes the likes of Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin along with now an offer from Rutgers.

Augustine was most recently offered by UCLA in early January.

He is a three-star recruit and a consensus top-three player in Connecticut.

On Friday, Augustin posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, about the offer from Rutgers. In the social media post, Augustine tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano along with Scott Vallone, an assistant offensive line coach.

Augustine is an impressive prospect. With his frame and length, he generates a lot of power from his lower half which explodes out of his torso. He finishes blocks well and gets into the open space with relative ease.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire