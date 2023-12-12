Rutgers football offers dominant Canadian edge rusher Farell Gnago

Rutgers football sent out an offer on Monday night to Farell Gnago. The edge rusher from Canada counts the Big Ten program as his second Power Five offer.

Gnago, committed to Kent State, was offered by Michigan State on Monday.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Gnago certainly has good size. He plays for Collège André-Grasset (Quebec, PQ).

He is currently an unraked prospect but that could and should change. The highlights from his fall season show a player who is dominant off the edge.

Gnago has good speed (he claims a 4.8 time in the 40) but is also strong, allowing him to mix up his moves in getting to the pocket. He makes good use of his length as well.

Here's my first four games highlight tape. We are currently 4-0.

6'4 245lbs edge rusher

6’4 245lbs edge rusher

— Farell Gnago (@FarellGnago) September 24, 2023

He posted about the offer from Rutgers on Monday via his social media account:

#AGTG I'm blessed to receive a second power five offer from Rutgers University — Farell Gnago (@FarellGnago) December 12, 2023

Rutgers is coming off a 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) season where they were outright bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014. They will play Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28.

