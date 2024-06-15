Rutgers football offers class of 2027 Khalil Taylor

This week, Rutgers football sent a scholarship offer to Khalil Taylor, a talented wide receiver in the 2027 class.

While Taylor is an exciting prospect, Rutgers is one of many schools that have shown interest. The Seton-La Salle High School (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) product has also received scholarship offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, UNLV, Akron, Nebraska, and Miami. For programs in need of wide receiver help, Taylor has gotten a lot of attention.

Although Taylor still has room to grow, he has a high ceiling. That is partly due to his trainer, DeWayne Brown, who has called Taylor special in the past. Brown has coached many Western Pennsylvania players who made it to the NFL, including Miles Sanders, Aaron Donald, and Damar Hamlin.

Over the next few years, Taylor is a prospect to watch. The list of schools showing interest should only grow as the Pennsylvania native continues to be a human highlight reel. However, he did seem impressed with Rutgers during his visit.

Ran an official 4.43 laser 40 @coachwil_412 @wpialsportsnews @WPIAL_Insider @Cant_man2man23 @EdOBrienCFB @PA_TodaySports @RFootball @Rivals @NSchroeder412 @RyanSnyderOn3 @CaseyWasserman6 @MButlerBCFB @Coach_Gordon20 pic.twitter.com/TnS0rC5vui

— Khalil Taylor (@KhalilTaylor08) June 10, 2024

Taylor was offered after his performance last week at a Rutgers camp.

Rutgers football is piecing together a very strong recruiting class that is ranked top-10 nationally by Rivals and 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire