Rutgers football offers 4-star wide receiver Davion Brown

Davion Brown, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 class, was offered by Rutgers football this week.

Brown is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. His offer comes as Rutgers is putting together one of the top recruiting classes in program history.

Last year for Trinity High School (Richmond, Virginia) he caught 41 passes for 928 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2022 campaign. He also added four 100-yard games to his resume.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 19 recruit in the nation.

Due to his performance, Rutgers will have plenty of competition as they try to secure his services. Brown has also received scholarship offers from Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, and Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia and Virgina Tech among others.

Woodberry Forest (VA)

vs

Trinity Episcopal (VA)

4-Star WR @davion__brown takes the handoff for a 50+ yard touchdown run for the first score of the game!

— SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) October 29, 2023

Rutgers currently has a top-10 recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports.

They have five recruits ranked as five-star players in the On3 Industry Rankings.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire