Rutgers football offers ’27 Anthony Cartwright

Rutgers football became the latest program to officially get involved in with sophomore tight end Anthony Cartwright from Michigan. The Big Ten program offered Cartwright on Thursday.

He is a class of 2027 recruit from Detroit Country Day School (Beverly Hills, Michigan). The offer from Rutgers is the latest in a recruitment that is certainly blowing up.

Cartwright’s offer list is already impressive and makes him a national recruit. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound tight end has been extended by Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan and Michigan State among others.

He also plays basketball for Detroit Country Day.

On Thursday evening, Cartwright posted about the offer from Rutgers, tagging head coach Greg Schiano and tight ends coach Scott Vallone:

Vallone was recently promoted to tight ends coach after serving Rutgers as the offensive line assistant the past two years.

A multi-year starter at Rutgers, Vallone went on and played in the NFL for three teams before transitioning into coaching.

Rutgers has had success in recruiting Detroit Country Day in recent years. Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back and part of the 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers, played his first three seasons of high school football at Detroit Country Day.

At the time of his commitment last year, Winowich was matriculated in the school. He transferred over the summer to play his senior season at Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey).

Cartwright’s most recent offer came on March 15 from Tulane.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire