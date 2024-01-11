Rutgers football offers ’25 tight end Marshall Pritchett

Marshall Pritchett was offered by Rutgers football, just days after the tight end cut his list down to 10 programs.

In the past week, the class of 2025 tight end was offered by Illinois and Rutgers.

His cutdown, made in late December, saw Pritchett include programs such as Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee among others make his top 10.

He is a 6-foot-5 tight end prospect from Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, Georgia) who is ranked a four-star according to On3 (where he is the No. 151 recruit in their rankings)

Rivals ranks him as a three-star and the No. 41 player in Georgia in this recruiting cycle.

In 13 games played last season, he had 44 catches for 621 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Pritchett tweeted about the Rutgers offer on Wednesday night:

Rutgers is coming off a win two weeks ago in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl where they beat Miami 31-24. Playing the second-toughest schedule in the nation, Rutgers finished the year 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten).

