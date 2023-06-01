Rutgers football offered Michael Carroll on Tuesday night. What two other Power Five schools called almost immediately after?

Three-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll was offered on Tuesday night following his standout performance at a Rutgers football camp.

Carroll, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound interior offensive lineman at La Salle College (Philadelphia, PA), is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. Currently, he holds an offer from Temple as well as his Tuesday offer from Rutgers.

He said that from the moment he stepped foot on campus, he felt love and attention from the Rutgers coaching staff. The camp started with him getting weighed and measured prior to performing with the position coaches, Pat Flaherty (offensive line coach) and Scott Vallone (assistant offensive line coach).

“After camp, I was pulled into the head Greg Schiano’s office and we talked for about a little over 30 minutes, and then he offered me. He told me it only took two minutes of seeing me and then he knew,” Carroll told Rutgers Wire on Wednesday. “I started breaking down crying with my mom because this offer means so much because it is my first Big Ten offer. I will definitely consider going there one day.”

One of the things that stood out for Carroll was the chance to work with the aforementioned Flaherty. Hired this offseason by Rutgers, Flaherty spent two decades in the NFL, where he won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

Flaherty was recently praised by Shaun O’Hara, the former All-Apro center of the Giants who also went to Rutgers. O’Hara said that Flaherty would be a key addition to the young Rutgers offensive line.

Now the offensive line coach at Rutgers, Carroll liked working with Flaherty.

“I interacted with coach Flaherty all day at the camp,” Carroll said. “He was very impressed with my body composition and how lean I was for 294 pounds and he loved the effort I showed and how hard I compete.”

But that wasn’t all the fallout for Carroll from Tuesday’s camp. Two Power Five programs, one from the Big Ten and one from the SEC, reached out shortly after the offer from Rutgers.

More camps could be in the offing for Carroll, at least based off one of the calls he received.

Carroll mentioned Brown, the secondary coach at Georgia and a former Rutgers assistant. The call from Brown expressing Georgia’s interest in seeing Carroll was 15 minutes after Rutgers offered.

“He is coming up to Monmouth on June 8 and wants to see me workout at that camp and record me,” Carroll said of Brown.

