Rutgers football offered Mario Landino on Tuesday

Pennsylvania defensive lineman Mario Landino was offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday night. For Landino, it was his first Power Five offer.

A class of 2024 recruit from Emmaus High School (Emmaus, PA), Landino is 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds and also plays as an offensive tackle. At the Power Five level, he projects as an interior defensive lineman.

He has an offer list that includes Army, Bucknell, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Kent State, Lafayette, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island among others. His most recent offer came last week from Navy.

He has made the All-East Penn Conference selections the past two years.Last season, Emmaus finished 10-2.

Lining up primarily as a defensive end, Landino frequently faces double teams and still is effective in getting to the pocket. He plays with an impressive tenacity and fire, often throwing ball carriers into the turf that borders on mayhem.

Landino tweeted about the offer following a Tuesday visit to the program.

The 2024 recruiting class currently has four commits for Rutgers football. The most recent came over the weekend via Sam Pilof.

A three-star linebacker, Pilof is a top five player in Wisconsin. He held offers from Iowa State, Penn State and Wisconsin at the time of his Rutgers commitment.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire