Who has Rutgers football offered so far in March?

Rutgers football has sent out eight offers in March, with five of those offers heading to the class of 2024.

With three commitments already in the class of 2024 (including two from New Jersey), this is a pivotal time for the Scarlet Knights to continue building relationships for the current recruiting class. All three commitments in this current recruiting class are on the offensive side of the ball.

With spring practice ready to begin at the end of March, Rutgers will be trying to get a number of these recruits on campus for visits.

Scroll down and check out who the eight athletes are that have been offered by Rutgers football so far in March.

Raynor Andrews

Name: Raynor Andrews

Position: Offensive line

Year: 2024

School: Jackson (Miami, FL)

Ranking: Not ranked

Offers: Florida State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

Maurice Barnes Jr.

Name: Maurice Barnes Jr.

Position: Linebacker

Year: 2026

School: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA)

Ranking: Not ranked

Offers: Boston College, Kent State, Rutgers

Trey Horne

Name: Trey Horne

Position: Athlete

Year: 2024

School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, GA)

Ranking: Not ranked

Offers: Appalachian State, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Nnamdi Ogboko

After a great conversation with @CoachValloneRU I am blessed to receive a Division one offer from Rutgers University!!❤️🤍 #goscarletknights #AGTG pic.twitter.com/unyg4gbdOv — Nnamdi Ogboko (@TheNnamdiOgboko) March 3, 2023

Name: Nnamdi Ogboko

Position: Defensive tackle

Year: 2024

School: Riverside (Durham, NC)

Ranking: Not ranked

Offers: Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Rutgers, Vanderbilt

Jason Patterson

Name: Jason Patterson

Position: Running back

Year: 2024

School: Sneads (Sneads, FL)

Ranking: Unranked

Offers: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Tulane, South Florida

Ethan Pritchard

Name: Ethan Pritchard

Position: Linebacker

Year: 2025

School: Sanford (Seminole, FL)

Ranking: Not ranked

Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee

William Satterwhite

Name: William Satterwhite

Position: Offensive lineman

Year: 2024

School: Archbishop Hoban (Akron, OH)

Ranking: Four-star (per 247Sports)

Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee

Damien Shanklin

Name: Damien Shanklin

Position: Defensive end

Year: 2025

School: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

Ranking: Unranked

Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Purdue, Rutgers

