Who has Rutgers football offered so far in March?
Rutgers football has sent out eight offers in March, with five of those offers heading to the class of 2024.
With three commitments already in the class of 2024 (including two from New Jersey), this is a pivotal time for the Scarlet Knights to continue building relationships for the current recruiting class. All three commitments in this current recruiting class are on the offensive side of the ball.
With spring practice ready to begin at the end of March, Rutgers will be trying to get a number of these recruits on campus for visits.
Scroll down and check out who the eight athletes are that have been offered by Rutgers football so far in March.
Raynor Andrews
After an amazing phone call with Coach Schiano @GregSchiano I’m extremely blessed 🙏🏿and grateful to receive an offer from Rutgers University 🪓🪓!! @RFootball @CoachValloneRU @CoachBarr74 @CoachDrewRU @MattWalp pic.twitter.com/uDMQb6GwhK
— Raynor “ Big Ray “ Andrews (@KeyzXclusive) March 10, 2023
Name: Raynor Andrews
Position: Offensive line
Year: 2024
School: Jackson (Miami, FL)
Ranking: Not ranked
Offers: Florida State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia
Maurice Barnes Jr.
Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!! @dannylan51 @CoachWeachter @KirkCiarrocca @GregSchiano @SportsByBLinder pic.twitter.com/e184rP0tr2
— Maurice Barnes Jr. (@_mbj08) March 3, 2023
Name: Maurice Barnes Jr.
Position: Linebacker
Year: 2026
School: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA)
Ranking: Not ranked
Offers: Boston College, Kent State, Rutgers
Trey Horne
After a great conversation with @GregSchiano and @CoachShaw__, I am blessed to receive an offer from @RFootball. @coachdtwhite @qbcoachrr17 @coachmcgowens18 @ElitePositionTr @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/g3wXd3Eo2D
— Trey horne 2024 (@Treyhorne2) March 4, 2023
Name: Trey Horne
Position: Athlete
Year: 2024
School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, GA)
Ranking: Not ranked
Offers: Appalachian State, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
Nnamdi Ogboko
After a great conversation with @CoachValloneRU I am blessed to receive a Division one offer from Rutgers University!!❤️🤍 #goscarletknights #AGTG pic.twitter.com/unyg4gbdOv
— Nnamdi Ogboko (@TheNnamdiOgboko) March 3, 2023
Name: Nnamdi Ogboko
Position: Defensive tackle
Year: 2024
School: Riverside (Durham, NC)
Ranking: Not ranked
Offers: Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Rutgers, Vanderbilt
Jason Patterson
#AGTG! After a great conversation with @GregSchiano I am blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!🔴⚪️ @CoachShaw__ @BHoward_11 @MohrRecruiting @adamgorney @coachharasymiak @RWrightRivals @RFootball @RutgersRecruit pic.twitter.com/Tq2jS11o1L
— Jason Patterson (@JPatterson_5) March 10, 2023
Name: Jason Patterson
Position: Running back
Year: 2024
School: Sneads (Sneads, FL)
Ranking: Unranked
Offers: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Tulane, South Florida
Ethan Pritchard
Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University ❤️🤍@CoachShaw__ @GregSchiano @elodge4 @DEvans345 @Coach_Monte100 @CoachHoun @GreatCeaser27 @Coach_Graff29 @RFootball pic.twitter.com/ItaqwStFdq
— Ethan Pritchard (@EthanPr74464069) March 4, 2023
Name: Ethan Pritchard
Position: Linebacker
Year: 2025
School: Sanford (Seminole, FL)
Ranking: Not ranked
Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee
William Satterwhite
After a great conversation yesterday with @GregSchiano I’m honored to have received an offer to play @RFootball #family #Trust #Chop pic.twitter.com/8M3x6eqjpH
— William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) March 4, 2023
Name: William Satterwhite
Position: Offensive lineman
Year: 2024
School: Archbishop Hoban (Akron, OH)
Ranking: Four-star (per 247Sports)
Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee
Damien Shanklin
#agtg Blessed to receive a(n) Offer from the Rutgers University @IndianaPreps @RFootball @cdc372 @mikekirschner1 @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @WarriorNation_1 @WARRENCENTRALFB @Coach_Aurich @LemmingReport @Rivals_Clint @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/R4xT1b8usR
— Damien Shanklin (@D_shanklin42) March 8, 2023
Name: Damien Shanklin
Position: Defensive end
Year: 2025
School: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)
Ranking: Unranked
Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Purdue, Rutgers