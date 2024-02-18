After Rutgers football offer, Derry ‘Chuck’ Norris Jr. is planning to visit the Big Ten program

Three-star Florida defensive lineman Derry ‘Chuck’ Norris Jr. is one of the most recent offers sent out by Rutgers football. Following the offer late last week, Norris is already planning on a visit to the Scarlet Knights this spring.

Norris, from Spruce Creek (Port Orange, Florida) has pulled in some impressive offers. The class of 2025 standout has been extended by Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Virginia Tech among others.

At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Norris has good size to play in the Big Ten. Per 247Sports, he is a three-star and ranked the No. 51 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 69 player in Florida.

Norris broke down his recent offer from Rutgers football during an interview this past weekend. He spoke of the relationship that is starting to develop with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano along with Colin Ferrell (defensive line) and Julian Campenni (defensive ends).

“It started with a great conversation with coach Ferrell and coach Camp,” Norris told Rutgers Wire on Saturday. “During the conversation, they talked to me about their backgrounds and the meaning of coach Schiano’s saying F.A.M.I.L.Y. and CHOP. “It was a great feeling knowing that Rutgers offered me because the system they have where the staff has to go through the head coach to offer a kid instead of them just being handed out.”

In 10 games played this fall, he had 63 total tackles including 12.5 tackles for a loss. He also had seven sacks.

And, Norris also saw some time on the offensive side of the ball as a running back. He had 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Rutgers seems to have Norris intrigued, with a visit this spring looking likely to happen.

“Definitely,” Norris said when asked about a visit. “I have to see what the atmosphere is like.”

In terms of his other spring visits, Norris is eyeing trips this spring and already has three official visits planned (Georgia Tech on May 31-June 2, North Carolina State on June 7-9 and Purdue on June 20-23).

“The education, most importantly and the relationship with the coaches,” Norris said of his priorities in his recruitment. “Another thing I look for is how strong is a team outside of football.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire