Rutgers football now has a top-10 recruiting class in the nation

During their first weekend of official visits, Rutgers football landed a staggering (yes, staggering) 10 commitments. The influx of talent sees Rutgers soar dramatically up the recruiting rankings with a new landing spot on Monday.

Now having seen their class more than double in size over the previous three days, Rutgers has the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals. They are the third-highest ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten behind just Ohio State and USC.

On Monday, Rutgers capped things off by securing a commitment from Robbie Johnson Jr.

A three-star recruit from Delaware, Johnson had offers from Duke, Old Dominion, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia.

The move up the rankings, in large part, is due to the Scarlet Knights now having 18 commitments in their class.

The average star ranking for the committed players is at 3.0 (it is some easy math as all 18 players are ranked three-stars by Rivals.

This puts Rutgers well behind other programs they are ahead of in the rankings such as No. 10 Penn State (3.54).

But, it is still good news for Rutgers. While the class still needs to fill-up at some key positions (offensive line, running back, tight end and defensive back), Rutgers has certainly made a splash at wide receiver and the defensive line.

There is also the sense of momentum about this class coming together. Rutgers clearly had a monster weekend of recruiting and is now in the position where they can be picky about how they fill out the rest of the class.

