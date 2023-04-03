Rutgers football now in the mix for an official visit from Ohio tight end Gavin Grover

Last week, Gavin Grover visited Rutgers football. For the tight end prospect, it was a visit that helped further his relationship with Rutgers to the point that the Scarlet Knights are in a good spot to get an official visit this summer.

Grover is a legitimate Power Five tight end in the making. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, he already boasts impressive size. Rivals ranks him a three-star recruit and the No. 27 player in Ohio in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

He holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

His visit to Rutgers last week was important as he got to see the culture that is being built under head coach Greg Schiano.

“It was great. I really enjoyed meeting the coaches face to face and really learning what they’re about,” Grover told Rutgers Wire. “Their culture is fantastic in how they get their guys to buy in.”

He added that in terms of the family feel to the program, “is nothing I’ve ever seen.”

“They all love one another,” Grover said. “Whether it’s the head coach, coordinator, assistant, graduate assistant, strength coach, or trainer. They all love one another.”

Last year, he played for Olentangy (Lewis Center, OH) where he had 42 catches for 359 yards with two touchdowns. Olentangy went 4-7 last season.

As for official visits, Grover’s timeline is not set and his officials are not definite, but he is certainly open to taking some official visits.

And Rutgers seems to have positioned themselves in the mix right now.

“Still not sure yet because I may commit before any officials,” Grover said. “But I like the idea of taking officials to Cincinnati, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, and possibly Pitt.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire