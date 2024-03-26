Rutgers football: What are the noticeable position changes for the Scarlet Knights this spring?

There are a couple of significant moves for Rutgers football heading into spring, with several players making position switches.

The biggest position change for Rutgers football is that punter Flynn Appleby is not returning the program. Last season, Appleby was very solid for Rutgers, averaging 39.6 yards per punt.

Jacob Allen, Jake Eldridge and Joe DeCroce all have medically retired.

Other prominent position changes:

Vilay Nakkoun Jr. (moves from wide receiver to defensive back)

Jesse Ofurie (moves from wide receiver to defensive back)

One interesting note from the roster concerns Isaiah Crumpler. The true freshman, who is enrolled early, is listed as a defensive back. When he signed with the class of 2024, Crumpler was listed as a wide receiver by the program.

Al-Shadee Salaam, who moved from running back to defensive back midway through last fall, remains in the secondary. And there is Kenny Fletcher, who moved from defensive end to tight end during bowl practice.

Fletcher remains at tight end on the spring roster.

