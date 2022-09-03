Rutgers football: Noah Vedral is out for the season opener at Boston College

Incumbent starter Noah Vedral is out for Rutgers football, sidelining the program’s most experienced quarterback ahead of their noon opener at Boston College.

Earlier on Saturday, the USA TODAY Network – New Jersey’s Chris Iseman reported that Vedral will be missing the season opener. The injury to Vedral likely means that redshirt sophomore Evan Simon or redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt will start on Saturday.

Neither quarterback has made a start during their collegiate careers. In all likelihood, both Simon and Wimsatt will see snaps on Saturday.

Last season, his second as the starter at Rutgers, Vedral was 180-for-303 yards for 1,823 passing yards. He had seven touchdown passes and six interceptions. Vedral was a transfer from Nebraska where he played in seven games with two starts.

A team source tells RutgersWire that:

Quarterback Noah Vedral is out for today’s game (undisclosed injury), status is week-to-week. The starter for today is a game-time decision.

On Friday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano told WFAN that he was uncertain who will be starting at Boston College on Saturday. In the interview, Schiano said that it wasn’t a matter of not wanting to name a starter, it was a decision that simply had not been made at that point.

Rutgers QB Noah Vedral is unavailable today vs. Boston College because of an undisclosed injury, per sources. He is considered week to week. — Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) September 3, 2022

